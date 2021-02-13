Ujjain: Take welfare schemes to the last person, BJP veterans tell MLAs

Ujjain: Ensure that the benefit of the schemes of Union and State government reaches to the last person of the society. With this call made by the speakers at the valedictory session the two-day training camp of BJP MLAs concluded at a private hotel here on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier, the fourth session of the training camp was addressed by Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and the session was presided over by BJP national secretary Om Prakash Dhurvey.

The fifth session was addressed by party’s national co-organising general secretary Shiv Prakash and the session was presided over by Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot. The forum was attended by the State organising general secretary Suhas Bhagat, State co-organising general secretary Hitananda Sharma, national co-treasurer Sudhir Gupta, home minister Narottam Mishra and SC Morcha national Lalsingh Arya.

Commitment to ideology is our identity: Vijayvargiya

Valedictory session was presided over by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. He said that commitment to ideology is our identity and the work like construction of Ram Mandir, abrogation of section 370 is a testimony to our commitment. He said that for the unity and integrity of the country, it is necessary to form a BJP government in West Bengal. He said that some foreign forces, which are troubled by India's growing value, are creating confusion using the farmers’ agitation.

Maintain the identity of the party with difference: Rao

In the valedictory session, BJP national general secretary and State-in-charge Murlidhar Rao said the BJP is a different from other political parties in the country and we should work to to maintain it. We have a series of trained and thoughtful workers who are serving the country on the basis of principles. He said that whenever the MLAs arrived in their area, they should communicate with senior functionaries to benefit from their experiences. The strength and support of the party is due to the workers. Rao said that we need to create a methodology so that MLAs, party government and organisations should act as a trident.

Delete ‘impossible’ from dictionary: Chauhan

Addressing the valedictory session, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that one should delete the word ‘impossible’ from our dictionary. He appealed MLAs to study the schemes and procedures of the government and leave no stone unturned to help beneficiaries and connect them with the party. Chauhan asked MLAs to keep the party's case with strength in the forthcoming Assembly session.

Execute ideology in practice: Sharma

State BJP president and MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma said that our organisation works on a specific methodology and the organisation is our biggest weapon. The organisation solves a lot of problems. Sharma said that because of the ideology that the people support us, we have to take that ideology by adopting and executing it in practice. He said that the MLAs should work according to the expectations of the people. How can the region be developed? What do the people of the region want? This public representative always needs to take care.

HIGH-LIGHTS

* Coolers were specially brought at the venue in the afternoon due to sudden rise in day’s temperature.

* At the end of the camp, all local senior leaders and ex-MLAs were invited for the lunch. Ex-minister Babulal Jain also reached the venue.

* When offered CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan accepted a paan from party MLAs from Manasa (Neemuch district) Aniruddh Madhav Maru. He said that he eats only the paan offered by Maru.

* CM was quite vocal when some former Congress workers told him that they are impressed with the BJP for a long time. Quickly responding to them, Shivraj said Congressmen never liked him, so they should not gossip like this.

* Security arrangements at the main venue were beefed up on the second day after reviewing lapses on the day 1.

* In the name of VVIP security, the local police officials made media persons their targets and created hurdles in their smooth functioning.

* Famous Malwi food including daal, bafle and laddoo made of pure milk was served to the attendees in a pangat (seated on ground) on the concluding day.

* A BJP leader took the catering contract and he reportedly charged Rs 750 per person for lunch and dinner.

* Mahakal development plan was shared among the attendees on behalf of local administration.

* State co-in-charge Pankaja Munde returned on Saturday morning. She visited Nalkheda to pay obeisance to the presiding deity at ancient Baglamukhi Mata Mandir.

* All 200 attendees including about 125 MLAs were given trolley-bags, jute bags comprising portrait of Mahakal Jyotirlingam, literature, Mahakal Prasad, Namkeen as parting gifts. MP Anil Firojia brought the trolley-bags from Chandigarh.

* While leaving the venue, the transport and revenue minister Govind Singh Rajput told Free Press that he is well versed in Congress style politics, but, now he is enjoying his stint with BJP. “Though I was like a post-graduate in Congress politics, but now I am very impressed with being a nursery class pupil of BJP,” he said.