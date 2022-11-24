Ujjain: Srishti Seva Sankalp meet discusses environmental issues

Guests light a lamp during the two-day regional meet of Srishti Seva Sankalp | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day regional meeting of Srishti Seva Sankalp, Madhya Pradesh concluded at Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Marutiganj, Piplinaka where 50 workers from 16 units of 14 districts of the state were present. Ajatshatru Shrivastava, retired IAS officer, Pramod Jha, senior organiser of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS), Prashant Gupta, campaigner of Srishti Seva Sankalp and state convenor Sanjay Kasera started the inaugural session by planting trees. Guidance was received from Shrivastava on various topics of the environment such as carbon emission, natural energy conservation, climate change and policies of the Government of India.

In various sessions, there was serious discussion on the organisation’s policy, upcoming action plan and environmental protection and promotion. After discussion in various sessions, a resolution was also passed unanimously in the concluding session. The resolution said that society’s participation is necessary to increase the number of trees per person in India. India ranks 125th in the average number of trees among 151 countries, whereas India has the potential to mark the best place globally due to climate adaptability and participation of society. During the period of Covid-19, we experienced the awareness of society towards the environment. Along with this, various efforts of society for improvement of the environment were also seen.