Ujjain: Rush of contenders to file nominations on last day

BJP’s mayoral candidate Mukesh Tatwal presents his nomination papers in presence of two cabinet ministers and other senior leaders in Ujjain on Saturday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): There was a huge crowd in the administrative complex building on Saturday, the last day of filing nominations for the Ujjain Municipal Corporation elections. BJP’s mayoral candidate Mukesh Tatwal and AAP’s mayoral candidate Santosh Verma filed their nomination papers. In-charge minister Jagdish Deora was also present when the BJP mayoral candidate filed his nomination of the BJP mayoral candidate.

Tatwal reached the administrative complex building at ‘Shubh Muhurt’ of 1 pm along with Deora, cabinet minister Mohan Yadav, MLA Paras Jain and MP Anil Firojia. Ex-MLA Meena Jonwal, City BJP chief Vivek Joshi and general secretary Vishal Rajoria were also present. He filed his nomination before Zilla Panchayat CEO Ankita Dhakre.

Compared to the Congress, the BJP appeared to be united on this occasion whereas the Congress candidate Mahesh Parmar had gone to fill the form with a few party leaders and his own supporters only.

Talking to the media, Mukesh Tatwal said that the BJP’s double engine government at the Centre and in the State is working for development. Now if a triple engine is also added in the form of the city government, then more big works will be done. Works worth crores of rupees are being done for Ujjain's development, BJP always works for development and I will take it further, he said.

AAP’s mayoral candidate Santosh Verma files his nomination papers. | FP PHOTO

Likewise, AAP’s mayoral candidate Santosh Verma also filed the form in the presence of the district in-charge Yuvraj Singh. AAP is fielding its candidates in 35 wards Verma told the media that he would implement the model of Delhi in Ujjain. Verma told that he will go among the public for the basic facilities of the common man and if elected mayor, he will play a leading role in the development of the city by staying with the people of the city.

PARMAR PAYS DUES TO VU

The Vikram University (VU) has finally managed to collect pending rent from Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar on Saturday. Mahesh Parmar had got the university’s bungalow number E-1 allotted in his name as soon as he became an MLA from Tarana. From October 2019 to April 2022, this bungalow remained with Parmar. For 31 months, Mahesh Parmar neither paid rent of Rs 1500 nor water tax of Rs 120 per month. Eventually, the university got the house vacated but the amount of rent and water tax remained pending. Now that Mahesh Parmar is in the fray from Congress as a mayoral candidate, he immediately deposited Rs 50 thousand 220 on Saturday.