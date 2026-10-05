Ujjain Police Brief DJ Operators On Noise Rules, Warn Against Loudspeakers After 10 PM | Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Police held meetings with DJ and sound amplifier operators in their respective police station areas and issued directions to ensure compliance with noise pollution rules during upcoming festivals and events. Bonds were also taken from DJ operators to ensure strict adherence to prescribed guidelines.

Station house officers told operators to comply fully with rules and standards related to noise pollution and use sound amplifier systems only in accordance with prescribed permissions and conditions. They were also directed not to use loudspeakers or sound amplifier systems after 10 pm.

Under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, use of loudspeakers and public address systems is generally prohibited from 10 pm to 6 am, except for exemptions permitted under the rules, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Police also directed operators not to cause noise pollution near hospitals and other prescribed Silence Zone areas and to exercise special caution at sensitive places.

Under the rules, a Silence Zone declared by the competent authority may include an area of at least 100 metres around hospitals and similar institutions.

Operators were told to keep sound intensity within prescribed standards and avoid unnecessarily high volume during events. Police warned that action could be taken as per rules for violations.

The sound source level in a public place must not exceed the ambient noise standard prescribed for the area concerned by more than 10 dB(A), or 75 dB(A), whichever is lower.