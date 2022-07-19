Ujjain: Over 50 cyclists pedal 118 km for Panchkroshi Yatra

Participants of Char Dwar Cycle Yatra’ pose for a group photograph at Pingleshwar Mahadev Mandir, in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A ‘Char Dwar Cycle Yatra’ was taken out by the city’s youths on the occasion of Sawan month. During this Yatra the youths completed a 118 km route of Panchkoshi Yatra in six-and-a-half hours here on Monday.

The Char Dwar Cycle Yatra started at 6.30 am from Chamunda Mata Chauraha with Vedic enchantments. The Yatra ended in the evening at Mangalnath Temple with the event ‘Cycle per Charcha’.

Society of Global Cycle organised this event along with the ‘Ujjainwala Group’ and Friends of Ujjain jointly. The president of the group Utakarsh Singh Sengar said that more than 50 riders have participated in the Yatra. The participants will get T-shirts. In the programme the participants talked about the importance of cycling.

Secretary Vivek Meshram said that the event was organised under the Mission Cycle City Ujjain for creating awareness about environmental conservation. The Yatra was completed in six-and-a-half hours by covering a distance of 118 km. In the Yatra the first Dwar was Pingleshwar Mahadev Mandir at a distance of 11 km. The Yatra reached there by 7 am and by 7.30 the Yatra started for its second dwar which was Kahavarohneshwar Mandir.

The riders covered a distance of 27 km and reached the second dwar by 9 am. They left for the third dwar at 10 am which was Bilkeshwar Mahadev temple at a distance of 28 km. They reached the temple around 11.30 am and left for the fourth dwar at 2.30 pm. The fourth dwar was for Mahadev temple at a distance of 27 km. The riders reached the fourth dwar at around 4 pm. From there they left for Ujjain at 5 pm. They covered a distance of 25 km and reached Ujjain's Mangalnath Temple at 6.30 pm.