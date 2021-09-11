Ujjain: On Ganesh Chaturthi devotees flock Chintaman Temple

Ujjain: Devotees in large numbers reached Chintaman Temple to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday. With great fanfare, Mangalmurti was welcomed, worshiped and offered laddoo bhog. After a long time, the market witnessed festive crowd.

There will be no big events during the ten-day Ganesh festival, but Ganpati was welcomed in homes with full devotion. In the Chintaman Temple, priest Ganesh Guru worshiped the statue and offered modak bhog. Here the distribution of 1.25 lakh laddoo prasad also started on Ganesh Chaturthi. About 6 quintals of laddus will be distributed daily as prasad till Anant Chaturdashi. In this way, 60 quintals of Laddu Prasad will be distributed in ten days. Pandit Ganesh Guru said that laddoos will be distributed by the hosts for the next ten days. Here the ongoing development work in the Chintaman Temple complex is still underway so devotees are facing great difficulty.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 01:32 AM IST