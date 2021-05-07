Ujjain: Navodaya Vidyalaya alumni donate 50 O2 cylinders to rural dispensary

Ujjain: Gaurav Dhakad, a research fellow at DAVV’s School of Social Sciences, who is also an alumnus of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) and JNV Alumni Association donated 20 cylinders to the RD Gardi Rural Dispensary in Palwa on Friday.

They also donated 25 cylinders to Navodaya Cylinders Bank for villagers through Lavkhedi Hanuman Bhakta Mandal. Besides, 5 cylinders were also handed over for emergency use in Navodaya Vidyalaya campus.

Gaurav had vowed to donate 20 oxygen beds to the rural areas of Pratap Nagar and its adjoining areas at the Palwa dispensary, which was fulfilled on Friday.

Gaurav said during his stay at the hostel, the villagers always landed helping hands to the inmates in every problem, now it is their duty to help the villagers in this hour of crisis.

It has been decided that the Navodayans who are currently serving as doctor in large institutions of the country, will also give online guidance and advice in the said Covid-19 Centre.

The association has also pledged to provide fans, medicines, vaporizers, etc, devices. Recreational activities will also be conducted by JNV alumni there.

Lovekheri Hanuman Ashram Mahant, tehsil head of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Dinesh ji Trivedi, youth leader Narendra Singh Solanki, Shailendra Singh Thakur of Ujjain's famous Karma, head of Sewa Vibhag RSS Jitendra Singh, Meharban Singh, Kalusinh and others were present.