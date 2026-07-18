Ujjain Municipal Corporation Accused Of Favouring Influential Family In Road Widening | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) is acting in a partisan manner in the widening of the road from Kanthal to Chhatri Chowk, with certain influential persons allegedly being granted concessions, claimed prominent lawyer and president of Shri Yuvraj General Library, Subhash Chandra Gaur.

The 113-year-old library, located near Chhatri Chowk, has long been associated with the city's political, social and literary life.

Gaur said its contribution to public awakening during the freedom movement was acknowledged by Jnanpith Award-winning novelist Naresh Mehta in one of his novels.

The institution has been associated with eminent personalities, including Padma Vibhushan Suryanarayan Vyas, Prabhakar Machwe, noted sitarist Dhundiraj Aashtewale, former High Court judge Shankarprasad Bhargava and former Rajya Sabha member Kanhaiyalal Manana.

Gaur alleged that the centre line of the road widening project had been altered to benefit certain influential individuals.

As a result, about 10.5 ft of the library's frontage and a 6-metre portion on its northern side are proposed to be demolished.

Since the building is of old construction and its roof load rests on the wall, its removal could endanger the entire structure, he claimed.

According to Gaur, shops in buildings along both sides of the Kanthal-Chhatri Chowk stretch have remained shut for several days because of the widening work.

However, he alleged that the property of an influential family located opposite the library has been spared through political and financial influence, with its shops continuing to operate.

He further said the library had already left a porch of about 10 ft on the Chhatri Chowk side, meaning the building was not situated on a blind curve. The building was donated in 1919 by the then Maharaja Madhavrao Scindia.

The library houses around 30,000 books, including several rare volumes, and was included in the Golden Book of World Records in 2023. It provides study facilities for competitive examination aspirants and newspaper and magazine reading facilities for the public.

Gaur alleged that while one influential family had been granted concessions, the administration was bent on demolishing a heritage structure.

Why is the administration giving concessions, asks deputy LoP

Deputy Leader of the Opposition in UMC Rajendra Kuwal, also known as Gabbar, alleged that the administration was damaging the historic Shri Yuvraj General Library building to grant concessions to an influential family.

Kuwal claimed the centre line of the road widening project had been deliberately altered under political and financial influence.

He alleged that a proposal had been made to demolish a 1.5-ft portion of the building's northern side and a 6-metre curved section, despite the risk to the old structure.

He also said the building is aligned with the new drain being constructed from Satigate to Chhatri Chowk and already has a 10-ft porch in front, ensuring it is not located on a blind curve. Yet, he alleged, the institution is being forced to remove part of its building.

Kuwal further claimed that while shops in other affected buildings had remained closed for several days, the property of an influential family opposite the library had been left untouched and commercial activity there continued.