Ujjain Mayor Calls Off Protest After CM Mohan Yadav’s Assurance In Roadshow Row |

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Mukesh Tatwal on Saturday called off his proposed protest after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assured him of appropriate action over the incident in which he was asked to step down from the chariot during BJP national president Nitin Nabin's roadshow in Ujjain. The incident occurred during Nabin's Thursday roadshow.

Yadav met Tatwal, the state president of the Bairwa community and other office-bearers on Saturday. Following the Chief Minister's assurance, Tatwal cancelled the programme proposed to be held in front of Dr Ambedkar's statue on Sunday.

Tatwal also released a video saying he had apprised Yadav of the entire sequence of events and was assured that necessary action would be taken.

Earlier, Congress leaders met Tatwal and honoured him. District Congress Committee president Mahesh Parmar, City Congress Committee president Mukesh Bhati and Leader of Opposition Ravi Rai presented him with a turban and welcomed him with garlands and flowers.

Tatwal said he had not been invited to important meetings, including meetings of the Shri Mahakaleshwar Management Committee, of which he is an ex-officio member, for the past two years.

He also said he was not invited to 'bhoomi pujan' programmes in different wards of Ujjain Municipal Corporation and that verbal instructions given by him during meetings were not implemented.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders met Tatwal at his residence. Minister-in-charge Gautam Tetwal, Simhastha Mela Authority chairman Jagdish Agrawal, MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda and city BJP president Sanjay Agrawal were present.

They spent around an hour with the Mayor. Sources said Agrawal acknowledged the mistake.