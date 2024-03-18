Ujjain: Lord Shiva's Reception Rituals Begin, 33 Crore Gods Invited As Guests; Pani Puri In Menu

Mahakal Temple Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees in Ujjain are preparing for Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati's grand reception after the wedding ceremony on Mahashivratri. The two event starting Monday, will include various wedding ceremonies like Haldi and Sangeet.

The entire city has been invited to attend Lord Shiva's reception. Thw invitation card mentions names of 33 crore deities and gods as guests.

Disclaimer: The event in no manner is related to Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple

The wedding card features depictions of the Lord Ganesha, along with Riddhi, Siddhi, and the entire Shiva family. The ceremonies will take place at the Mahakal Mandap near Ramghat.

Schedule of Shiv Vivah Functions

March 18

- 10:00 AM: Ganpati Pujan.

- 5:00 PM: Haldi-Mehendi ceremony, Ladies Sangeet.

March 19

- 1:00 PM: Baraat procession.

- 4:00 PM: Mahaprasadi (reception).

- 12:00 AM: Dakini, Shakini, Bhoot, Pishach Dance.

Distinguished Guests in Darshanabhilashi Includes:

- Riddhi-Siddhi with Lord Ganesha.

- Kartikeya Swami.

- Mrs. Ashok Sundari-Navus (Son-in-law).

- Nandi Maharaj, Manibhadra, Veerbhadra Ghantakaran, Manibhadra, Kirtimukh, Suryamukhi Hanuman.

- Devotees of Mahakal Shayan Aarti.

What's included in menu?

In the reception menu, dishes like Kopra Pak and Pani patashe will be served along with other delicacies. The founder president of Mahakal Shayan Aarti, Mahendra Katiyar, mentioned that preparations have been made for an expected turnout of 40,000 to 50,000 devotees.

Preparations Underway

The city is engaged in preparations as 70 boxes of oil, 40 quintals of flour, 10 quintals of potatoes, 4 quintals of tomatoes, half quintal of peas, 5 quintals of rice, 10 quintals of sugarcane, 5 quintals of yogurt, and other essential items have already reached the venue. 56 Bhog will be offered to the gods.

Reception Arrangements

The Mahakal Shayan Aarti Devotee Mandal has organised the event. The Mandal's leader, Panchal, said that the wedding procession will commence from the Ganeshwar Mahadev Temple proceeding to the Mahakal Mandap. Various arrangements have been made for the reception, including shaving services, clothes pressing, and shoe cleaning. Two bands and drummers have also been booked for the occasion.

Notably, this is the 24th edition of the Mahakal Shayan Aarti Devotee Mandal's celebration. The entire city is adorned with decorations and preparations are in full swing.