Ujjain Kshipra Aarti Row Escalates As Priests Launch ‘Jal Satyagraha’ After Police Action | FP photo

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): The dispute between the administration, represented by the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) and Shree Kshetra Panda Samiti (SKPS) over the 11-year-old tradition of Kshipra Aarti showed no signs of ending.

In protest against the use of police force at Ram Ghat, the SKPS began a 'Jal Satyagraha' in the Kshipra river from 4 pm on Saturday. According to the SKPS, Kshipra Aarti has been conducted at Ram Ghat at 6.30 pm for the past 11 years.

However, on Aug 5, the MTMC wrote to Mahakal police station and the administration, seeking security arrangements and essential equipment for the Aarti.

Members of the MTMC reached Ram Ghat at around 5 pm along with the Mahakal Temple's Batuks. Members of the SKPS stopped them from conducting the Aarti, leading to a prolonged deadlock between the two sides. Later, the MTMC's Batuks performed the Aarti at another location at Ram Ghat.

On Aug 7, the SKPS again prevented the MTMC's Batuks from conducting the Aarti at Ram Ghat. Police personnel and two SDMs reached the spot and attempted to persuade the SKPS members.

When the deadlock continued, police used mild force to remove the priests from the spot and subsequently facilitated the Aarti by the temple committee's Batuks at another location at Ram Ghat.

In protest against the police action, the Panda Committee decided to launch the 'Jal Satyagraha'. SDM Pawan Baria said the initiative aims to provide pilgrims visiting Ujjain during Simhastha with an Aarti experience similar to that of Haridwar.

According to him, the MTMC has decided to begin the Aarti along the banks of the Shipra.

He clarified that there was no intention to stop or remove anyone from the ceremony. SKPS head Rajesh Trivedi said the Tirtha Purohits have been conducting the Kshipra Aarti continuously since 2015.

Over the years, the format of the Aarti has been enhanced and made more elaborate. He said handing over responsibility for the Aarti to the MTMC suddenly after 11 years amounted to excluding the priests from the event.

Trivedi asserted that the priests would continue conducting the Aarti themselves and would not allow the MTMC to conduct it. He urged the administration to allow both sides to perform their respective responsibilities.

SDM LN Garg said the administration had proposed that the priests of the SKPS join the MTMC's Batuks for the Aarti. A joint aarti involving both sides was proposed, but the priests did not agree. According to Garg, the Kshipra aarti will now be conducted daily by the MTMC.

The aarti was also scheduled to be held at Ram Ghat on Saturday evening. Ujjain Smart City Limited has recently floated a tender to develop the Kshipra aarti into a major cultural event. The tender has been titled 'Organisation of Maa Kshipra Aarti in Ujjain'.

Under the plan, a private agency will be responsible for organising, managing, branding and digitally promoting the Aarti. Smart City CEO Sandeep Shiva said the selected private agency will conduct daily and special aartis at the Kshipra Ghat located behind Unity Mall under a public-private partnership model.