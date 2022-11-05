Ujjain: KALIDAS SAMAROH STARTS GRACEFULLY

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The week-long Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh got off to a glorious start at the Pt Suryanarayan Vyas Complex of the Kalidas Sanskrit Academy, here on Friday night on the occasion of ‘Devprabhodhini Ekadashi.

Governor Mangubhai Patel opened the ceremony by lighting a traditional lamp before the portraits of Mahakavi Kalidas and Pt Suryanarayan Vyas. Culture minister Usha Thakur, higher education minister Mohan Yadav, member of Parliament Anil Firojia and mayor Mukesh Tatwal were also present at the start of the 64th Kalidas Samaroh. The guests also released literary works. Kavi Kulgaan and Madhya Pradesh Anthem were also recited.

During the programme, the Governor and other guests conferred ‘National Kalidas Samman’ for the year 2021 to Pt Buddhaditya Mukhejee of Kolkata for classical recital, choreographer Dr Puru Dadhich from Indore, Vasudev Kamath from Mumbai for painting and theatre artist Rajeev Verma from Bhopal. Rs 2 lakh, shawl, sriphal and citation were presented to the awardees.

Replying to the honour, Pt Mukhejee said, “I bow my head after getting such a high honour.” Verma said the first National Kalidas Samaroh was given at Bhopal by the then Prime Minister and that time he had compeered the programme. “At that time the National Kalidas Samman was conferred to my guru BV Karanth,” he reminded. Verma said Ujjain’s first master plan was published in 1974-74 and at that time he was posted in the town and country planning department at Indore. “I dedicate this award to all my companions and theatre world,” he added.

FP Photo

In his brief speech Governor said that it’s a gift of Kalidas to listen music and literature, it gives pleasure to the mind. Artists reflect all these arts and enthral one and all. The Governor, however, described it as unfortunate that the new generation doesn’t know about it as they know Virat Kohli, but not about artists. He appreciated the government and culture department in particular for organising programmes like Kalidas Samaroh.

Minster Usha Thakur while referring to various initiatives said that Lord Macaulay’s education system provides only degrees to students, but devoids them of sanskar and culture.

Tulsi Peethadhishwar of Chitrakoot Rambhadracharya Maharaj was the guest of honour. He spoke in Sanskrit for about 20 minutes. Director, culture, Aditi Kumar Tripathi delivered the welcome address in Sanskrit. Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma conducted the proceedings. Vikram University vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey proposed a vote of thanks.

Prior to it, Governor Mangubhai Patel garlanded the bust of Mahakavi Kalidas. He also inaugurated the National Kalidas Painting and Culture Exhibition. He also cut a ribbon to inaugurate the coin exhibition arranged by Ashwini Shodh Sansthan and Hastshilp Mela organised by the Zila Panchayat on the sidelines of the Samaroh.