Ujjain: Jab job delay due to official bungling leaves beneficiaries fuming

Ujjain: Amid the tsunami of Covid-19 cases the local administration was found on the wrong foot as beneficiaries who had booked their slots were left high and dry.

Due to administrative bungling, the staff concerned and even the vaccine did not reach some of the vaccination centres on time on Wednesday.

Beneficiaries who reached at the centers were hassled and had to call up the officials. Only then did the officials arranged for the vaccines and vaccination staff at the eleventh hour.

The administration remained otherwise clueless and vaccination work was stalled for two to three hours.

Many a beneficiary who had booked their slot were forced to go for another booking as the vaccine as the app did not register them before the slot time was over.

On Tuesday, the vaccination was held only at the Nursing College center at Sudama Nagar.

On Wednesday, a notice was again issued to conduct vaccination at centres including Begambagh Urdu School and Fazalpura Higher Secondary School.

The information about the duty of employees posted in these centers was shared with the health department through SMS. However, the posted staff failed to act on the message. Many could not view it apparently and did not reach the centre which led to chaotic situation.

ANM Padma Solanki was deputed at the Urdu School Center, but on Tuesday she reported for duty in Kayatha. Beneficiaries who reached Urdu School, raised a ruckus. The officials intervened and told beneficiaries that the said ANM will reach the centre after two hours. ANM arrived at 10 am and vaccination work started. A similar situation arose at the Fazalpura Higher Secondary School centre. Both the vaccine and the staff did not reach there. When no one turned up at the centre by 10 am, people who arrived there raised a ruckus. However, the vaccination started there at 11 am.

Due to the chaos, the vaccination of the morning slots had to be cancelled because the app was not responding to the names of the beneficiaries and returning a message of time out.

A young man Hariom Prajapati told Free Press that the staff arrived after a delay of two hours. How is it our fault? The app was response was arbitrary it kept displaying- missed slot- message. Affected beneficiaries had to book a new slot. District vaccination officer Dr KS Parmar was not available for comment.