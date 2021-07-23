Ujjain: Human bones found during excavation in Mahakal Temple

Ujjain: During excavation under Mahakal Temple expansion plan, human remains were found on a portion of Mahakaleshwar Temple premises.

The expansion work is underway in supervision of Archaeological Department. The workers are scared after sighting bones during excavation.

Some sources claimed that these bones are of the saint who lived and took samadhi on the temple premises.

The administration had started excavation five months ago to develop a garden in front of the Mahakal temple.

The excavation work threw up antiquities on the temple premises. The officials shunned the machines and deployed labourers for further excavation.

Excavation has brought to fore new surprises every day. So far, idols, temple pillars, among other artifacts have been found.

Researcher Govind Singh said the excavation of human remains is a serious matter and should be investigated separately.

Mahant Avadheshdas Maharaj attributed the find to the Mughal invaders and has demanded forensic investigation of these human remains. He claimed that the Mahakaleshwar temple was attacked thrice. The 1st attack was done by Muhammad Junaid in 724, the 2nd by Mohammad Ghaznavi in925 and the 3rd by Iltumish in 1235, he said. Sages and saints had sacrificed their lives to save the temple, he said.

Mahesh Pujari, Priest of the temple, said that the entire area was a Mahakal forest back then, maybe it also served as an space for samadhis of saints and mahatmas. The remains may be theirs or possibly of the people who died during an attack on the Mahakal temple, he added.

ADM Narendra Suryavanshi said that only archaeologists can talk about it. Excavation work is in progress and new stuff is expected to be found.