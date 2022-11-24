Ujjain: Handcarts and footpath vendors reach Bhopal to seek justice

Representative Image | Photo by Oshin Fernandes

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Handcarts and footpath vendors doing business on the footpath from Mahakal Ghati to Harsiddhi Chouraha reached Bhopal on Wednesday. They submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, minister in-charge, secretary, urban administration, development, housing department and deputy secretary, labour department and demanded permanent employment.

The traders said that we should be allowed to do business from 6 am to 11 am so that we can repay the loan and feed the family. According to Sanjay Singh Chauhan, it was said in the memorandum that the members of the Handcart and Footpath Vendors Association have been doing business for the last 40 years from Mahakal Ghati at Harsiddhi Chouraha by selling material of worship on handcarts and this is the only means of their livelihood. This is how they take care of themselves and their families.

But in the coming days, the goods of footpath vendors including handcarts are seized without panchnama by the police administration and municipal officials and the traders are financially harmed and no receipt is given to the traders for confiscated goods, nor are seized goods returned. Chauhan said due to arbitrary activities, the vendors have to bear the economic loss of thousands of rupees. Difficulties arise in the upbringing of the family. Traders have taken a loan of Rs 10k from Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana for business which has been reduced to a loan of Rs 20k. The traders have taken a loan of Rs 20k. Traders face difficulty in repaying the loan until the business is closed. Due to the arbitrariness of the officers, they have to suffer financial loss.

Traders are not able to repay the loan on time, due to which they have to bear the burden of additional penalties. This reduces the bank CIBIL and they have trouble in taking further loans. The debt burden on traders keeps on increasing, he said.

Read Also Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP, Rahul Gandhi to address mahasabha in Ujjain on Nov 29