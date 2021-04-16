Ujjain: ‘Guide’ asks higher education minister to close all education institutes sine die

Ujjain: Gopal Krishna Sharma, a veteran political scientist and working group member of National Education Policy’s implementation committee in Madhya Pradesh, has written to the higher education minister Mohan Yadav asking him to order that all colleges of the State be closed sine die.

Prof Sharma, former head of Vikram University’s School of Studies in Political Science and Public Administration, has pointed out that teachers and non-teaching staff of college and university are testing corona positive during the second wave of Covid-19.

Many of them have even lost their lives due to Corona infection. Moreover, the new strain is affecting the adolescent children on a large scale.

“There is an urgent need to close all college at once and teachers should be asked to conduct online classes from their homes and keep such record properly,” he suggested.

Prof Sharma was the guide of Yadav when he did his Ph D from the Vikram University some 15 years back.

Presently, Yadav is camping for the BJP in West Bengal Assembly elections. Sharma on Friday told Free Press that universities and colleges of the country and various states were closed for 45 to 60 days due to different reasons during and after the first wave.

He said that it would be creditable if such a step is initiated at the earliest in MP keeping in mind the grim situation emerging due to second wave.