Ujjain: Garbage vulnerable points irks commissioner, local complain about lack of cleanliness

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Thursday took stock of the sanitation arrangements in Bangali Colony, Sindhi Colony, Saket Nagar and Subhash Nagar.

The residents of the areas complained about the lack of cleanliness in the areas and alleged that the sanitation workers are not cleaning drainages and gardens of these areas properly.

Irked at witnessing GVP points, the commissioner asked the residents to keep the area clean and don’t throw garbage in open otherwise legal action will be taken against them.

He asked the frontline workers and employees of UMC to get vaccinated for Covid. Singhal also issued an official order in this regard. He said that employees may contact Charitable Hospital, Nursing College at Sudama Nagar, CHN Medical Centre at Harifatak, Pushpa Mission Hospital, GD Birla Hospital or Municipal Corporation vaccination centre for vaccination.

ISWM System inspected

Earlier, he inspected Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) System’s Command-Control Room. Singhal checked the mapping of litter collection vehicles through the ISWM system and instructed control room officials to keep a strict watch on movements of garbage collection vehicles.

Street vendors get loan under PMSY

A loan camp held by UMC concluded on Thursday. A total of 411 eligible street vendors received loans of Rs 10,000 and 107 loan applications were sanctioned on the last day of the camp. During the camp SBI, BOI, BOB, HDFC, ICICI, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, AU Small Finance, UCO, Union Bank and some other banks took part.

Encroachments demolished

Municipal Corporation’s team demolished an illegal encroachment in village Panwasa under police protection. The encroachment was owned by goon Akash Trivedi.

Rs 3.98L recovered from defaulters

Public health engineering department (PHE) is organising camps in different parts of the city to recover of due water tax from defaulters and to legalise illegal water connections. On Thursday the department recovered Rs 3.98 against the water tax from the defaulters and legalised the water connection in Ravishankar Nagar and Sant Kabeer Nagar.