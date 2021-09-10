Ujjain: Ganesh Chaturthi today; locals prepare to welcome Lord Bappa

Ujjain: Local here will welcome Lord Ganesh at their homes on Friday. The splendor of the ten-day Ganesh festival was visible in the market on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi. People were seen flocking stalls of Bappa's statues across the city. Despite ban PoP idols are available along with clay idols. However, as clay idols are expensive, buyers are preferring PoP idols. This year inflation has also cast its shadow on the festical and Vighnavinayak’s statues worth Rs 50 to Rs 1,500 are on offer at various outlets.

The administration has banned large statues due to Covid-19 guidelines so idols of only six inches to five feet have been made by the artists. Most of the sculptures are made locally. Some have been brought from Indore or nearby cities.

An idol seller Akash Bagvanshi said, due to the high cost of clay statues, people are buying POP statues more.

Another seller Manoj Tatwal said, idols of different forms of Lord Ganesha are on offer. Prices are very high due to Covid. People are also going for good and low budget clay idols.

ALSO READ Ujjain: Chintaman Ganesh adorned with dry fruits

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 02:06 AM IST