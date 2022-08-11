Ujjain: Flouting all rules, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya allowed to enter garbh griha

BJYM workers create ruckus to enter Nandi Hall. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers forcibly entered the restricted Nandi Hall of Mahakaleshwar Temple to facilitate Morchaís national president Tejasvi Surya to have darshan here on Wednesday. Moreover, several of them also forcibly entered the garbh griha. Meanwhile, when the security guards tried to stop the rioting BJYM workers, they reportedly manhandled them and tore their clothes.

†The temple administration is proving to be incapable of handling the arrangements. Lakya Suryanarayana Tejasvi Surya, the national president of BJYM and BJP MP from Bangalore South constituency, reached here on Wednesday morning. When he reached the Mahakal temple at around 10.30 am, some workers along with the national president entered from the Chaandi Gate and reached the garbh griha. Meanwhile, the rest of the workers when stopped tried entering Nandi Hall from the black gate. During this, the barricades installed there also fell down. There was an atmosphere of chaos. In Nandi Hall, when some security personnel stopped the workers, they got into a scuffle.†

†Regarding the situation in the Mahakal temple, the administrator and other officials were called on the mobile several times to know their side, but they did not pick-up the phone.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) had banned anyone from entering the garbh griha and Nandi hall in wake of Shravan month. But on Monday, Indore MLA Ramesh Mendola too had entered the garbh griha and performed abhishek-pujan. The temple administration suspended garbh griha inspector Vijay Dodiya and protocol office employee Ghanshyam Hada.

†On the other hand, the MTMC had issued four-line information on Wednesday morning on the WhatsApp of media personnel to start the system of giving entry to the garbh griha and Nandi hall. In this notice there was no specification of ticket holders, protocol or general public to be allowed to go to garbh griha and Nandi hall. It is clear from this incomplete information of the temple administration that the officials put a notice to enter the garbh griha in the morning to protect themselves. The reason is that the national president of BJYM had to go to the garbh griha. At the same time, the matter of going of Indoreís MLA into the garbh griha has been shrouded in a veil.

Collector's statement

A case has been registered under sections 353 and 147 against 2 activists of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and some unknown persons at the Mahakal police station regarding the commotion in Mahakal temple during the visit of Tejasvi Surya Mahakal police station in-charge Munendra Gautam said that the Mahakal temple committee had lodged a complaint regarding the incident that happened in the morning. After which, on the basis of the footage, a case has been registered against Virendra and Raghavendra along with other unknown activists.