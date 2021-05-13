Ujjain: Diagnostic centre conducts Covid-19 test sans permission, medical store sells oximeter at a premium, sealed

Ujjain: Local administration raided a diagnostic centre, which was conducting RTPCR test without permission on Thursday.

Patidar Diagnostic Centre in the Freeganj areas was conducting the Covid-19 tests without permission. The centre was also not sharing information about the tests with the administration.

When these complaints reached collector Asheesh Singh, he sent SDM Sanjeev Sahu and tehsildar Abhishek Sharma to the spot.

The officers and CSP Hemlata Agrawal reached the centre and found the complaints to be true.

Patients of Covid-19 are roaming in the city due to negligence of such centres so we sealed the outlet, said an official.

Medical store sealed for selling oxi-meter at a premium

Patidar Medical Store in the Freeganj area was sealed on Thursday for selling oximeters at a premium. The administration had received a complaint that the oxi-meter was being sold at a higher price from the store located in front of SS Gupta Hospital. Drug inspectors Dharm Singh Kushwaha and Madhava Nagar TI Manish Lodha reached there to investigate the complaint. Psoing as a customer they inquired the price of the oxi-meter. The shop owner Manoj Patidar quoted a price of Rs 1,400 per oxi-meter. MRP was not marked on oximeter cartons. Oximeters are available in the price range of Rs 900-1,000 per piece. The officials found it to be a fit case of overcharging and sealed the shop.

Administration seals four outlets

Meanwhile, despite the incessant surge in cases during second wave of corona the traders here were found flouting curfew norms throwing all cautions to the winds.

However, on Thursday, the administration took an egg shop, a retail store- V-Mart, a jewellery shop and a bakery to the task.

Relish Egg Corner

The outlet in the Shaheed Park and Freeganj area was selling eggs on the sly. The shopkeepers have been booked under the Epidemic Act.

V Mart

The store of the V Mart retail chain in the Shaheed Park area sells grocery and clothes. Officials on Thursday found that the establishment is entertaining customers, so the outlet was sealed.

Bholesh Jewellers

This shop in Shaheed Park area and was also found to be opened. The owner was booked under Epidemic Act.

Magic Oven Bakery

The bakery was permitted to make home delivery of items. But, the officials found that the outlet is selling cakes, baked samosas and bread to the customers. The officials had warned the shop operator few days ago, to no avail. The bakery was sealed.