Ujjain Covid update: Two more tests positive, tally reahces 8

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the second consecutive day two persons tested corona positive in Ujjain on Thursday. The latest cases took the present tally of patients in the city to 8.

All patients are under treatment at hospitals. So far 19,112 people have tested positive in the district. The toll is 171.

As per health bulletin issued at 8.15 pm, out of 1,413 samples, 2 cases of corona positive patient were reported from Ujjain City while no case was reported from the rest of the tehsils of the district including Nagda, Mahidpur, Ghattia, Khachrod, Barnagar and Tarana.

Samples of 5,64,711 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. The total number of corona winners is 18,933.

VACCINATION

A total of 3,924 persons were vaccinated in the district on Friday. So far 14,90,354 and 14,16,071 people have been administered the first and second dose of anti-Corona vaccine, respectively.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 01:34 AM IST