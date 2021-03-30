Ujjain: Corona concern; pvt hospitals, labs told to curb hefty billing

Ujjain: Amid rise in corona cases collector Asheesh Singh held a meeting with management of private hospitals and diagnostic centres of the city on Tuesday.

He directed the participants to get permission of referral committee before referring any Covid patient to government or private hospitals. He told the heads of private diagnostic centres to inform Covid Control room about the samples taken and reports of suspected Covid patients.

Collector Asheesh Singh instructed the nursing home and private hospital heads to control hefty charges to be taken from patients in the pandemic time. Collector also laid stress on uniformity of hospital charges across the city. He told that soon the administration will issue necessary orders to cap the hospital charges.

‘Inform nodal officers about reserved-beds’

Collector Asheesh Singh instructed the representatives of private hospital to inform nodal officer about beds reserved at their hospital for Covid patients.

Rapid Response Teams

Collector also held a meeting with doctors and other officials of Rapid Response Teams (RRT) of the city. He instructed them to take immediate action once a person is tested corona-positive. The team members were told to approach the Covid-positive persons and hospitalise them if necessary. Collector said that 24 rapid response teams are active in the city. During the meeting RRT teams in-charge Dr Rounak Elchi was also present.