Ujjain Civic Chief Reviews ₹82-Crore Namami Gange Project, Orders Timely Completion | Representative image

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Abhilash Mishra on Sunday inspected the ongoing works under the Namami Gange Project, including the Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP), Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) and sewage pumping stations, and directed the executing agency to complete the projects within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining quality standards.

Under the Rs 82 crore project, a 22 MLD Sewerage Treatment Plant is being established behind the Ayurvedic Dhanvantari College.

The project also includes a sewage pumping station, a 920-metre-long 600 mm diameter DI rising main and a 2-km sewage treatment pipeline.

Reviewing the proposed drawings and designs, the commissioner instructed the agency to expedite excavation work after obtaining the necessary approvals.

The project also envisages the construction of a 22 MLD pumping station opposite Mangalnath Temple and a 2.38 MLD Wastewater Treatment Plant at Bhairavgarh Nala.

In addition, a 500-metre-long 200 mm diameter DI pumping main and a 1.5-km-long 200 mm diameter wastewater treatment pipeline will be laid.

The project aims to intercept and treat polluted water flowing through Piliya Khal and Bhairavgarh Nala before discharging the treated water into the Kshipra river, thereby helping improve the river's water quality.