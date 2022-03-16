Ujjain: Ayurveda College 2022-23 budget passed at executive body meet

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The executive committee of the Government Dhanvantari Ayurveda College on Tuesday approved the expected income-expenditure sheet for the financial year 2022-23 and approved the audit report of the last financial session 2021-22 and the possible expenditure till March 31, 2022.

Divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav presided over the meeting. He instructed officials to examine the expenditure of Rs 50 lakh for the purchase of new machine tools, beautification, furnishings, furniture, water cooler, RO and fire extinguishers for various departments and research laboratory in the new building of the college. Estimated expenditure of Rs 80 lakh has been approved this year for payment of remuneration to the already working and new outsourced employees in the institution.

The executive committee approved Rs 8 lakh for the construction of the main gate of the hospital. Likewise, approval of Rs 16 lakh for the construction of the hospital and for the electrification work in the newly constructed building of the hospital and for smart TV, geyser etc for deluxe and semi-deluxe rooms were given according to the estimates submitted by the public works department for the purchase of necessary materials and equipment. With a view to fulfil the criteria of NCISM, the proposal to purchase equipment, chemicals, accessories etc for the quality testing lab has been approved. Funds allotment for 50 computers, furniture and an internet facility for setting up a digital library in the college building were also cleared.

The divisional commissioner directed to study the estimates made for beautification, parking, Ayurveda medical store, canteen building etc around the Panchkarma Wellness Centre of the hospital. Along with this, in addition to the amount received from the government for the construction of the first floor of the hospital, instructions have been given to pay the demand of necessary amount from the autonomous head if the amount is spent. Commissioner directed to send a proposal to the government for sanctioning one post each for the superintendent of forestry garden and superintendent of pharmacy in the college.

Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Anshul Gupta, UDA CEO SS Rawat, principal Dr JP Chaurasia, joint-director treasury and accounts Sushma Thakur, superintendent Dr OP Sharma and all the special invitees were present in the meeting.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12:34 AM IST