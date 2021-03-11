Ujjain: Auto-rickshaw drivers provide free rides to devotees

Ujjain: Auto-rickshaw drivers pitched in along with religious and charity organisations to provide voluntary services on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Members of Nanakheda Auto-rickshaw Association also provided free facility to the visitors of the Mahakala Darshan.

Auto-rickshaw drivers namely Bablu Hirve, Suraj Balodia, Dheeraj Mehar, Rajat Dagar, Snehal Shah, Lakhan Goyal, Durgesh Parihar, Bunty Meena, Chintu Mali, Chintu Panwar, Nitin Mali and Dayaram Dhawan extended their services free-of-cost from 9 am to 5 pm.

Social worker Gaurav Dhakad honoured them for this gesture.