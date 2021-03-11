Indore

Updated on

Ujjain: Auto-rickshaw drivers provide free rides to devotees

By FP News Service

Social worker fetes them for gesture

Auto-rickshaw display posters declaring free ferrying services for devotees
Auto-rickshaw display posters declaring free ferrying services for devotees
FP Photo

Ujjain: Auto-rickshaw drivers pitched in along with religious and charity organisations to provide voluntary services on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Members of Nanakheda Auto-rickshaw Association also provided free facility to the visitors of the Mahakala Darshan.

Auto-rickshaw drivers namely Bablu Hirve, Suraj Balodia, Dheeraj Mehar, Rajat Dagar, Snehal Shah, Lakhan Goyal, Durgesh Parihar, Bunty Meena, Chintu Mali, Chintu Panwar, Nitin Mali and Dayaram Dhawan extended their services free-of-cost from 9 am to 5 pm.

Social worker Gaurav Dhakad honoured them for this gesture.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in