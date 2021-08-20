Ujjain: 90 players to join Railway Wrestling Camp

Advertisement

Ujjain: A Railway Wrestling Camp would begin at Avantika Wrestling Centre in Ksheersagar, Ujjain on Friday.

Railway sports promotion board (rspb) secretary Premchand Lochab and sports officer Praveen Kumar (RSPB) have given approvals for the training camp. Several Arjuna award winning and Vishwamitra award winning trainers including women and men wrestlers of national and international level would participate in the training camp.

Senior railway coaches and officials will also get a chance to test the talent of the city.

Ganesh Bagdi, a wrestler said, Railways Sports Department has approved our proposal to conduct a national camp in Ujjain.

For the first time, famous women wrestlers of Indian Railways will also train here, which will also benefit the women players of Ujjain. Arrangements have been made for the stay of the players and the official. Wrestlers will start arriving in a day or two. The goal of the senior players coming to the camp is to select the talent and encourage them to get jobs in the railways. There are about 2,000 players of wrestling in the city; out of which 300-4000 are professional players. Priority will be given to medalist players of National or State Championships in Railway Camp.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 01:17 AM IST