Two Lose ₹1.35 Lakh In Cyber Frauds In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two separate cyber fraud cases have been reported in the city, in which a doctor lost Rs37,000 through the misuse of his credit card, while another man lost nearly Rs98,000 after clicking on a fraudulent link in the Lasudia area.

According to Vijay Nagar police, a doctor working at a private hospital informed police that he had received a message on June 7 stating that Rs37,000 had been spent on his credit card. After checking, he found that unknown fraudsters had used his card to purchase gift vouchers.

He immediately reported the matter to the national cyber helpline, following which police registered a case against unknown persons and began an investigation.

In another case registered at Lasudia police station, Hemat Kumar told police that he received a message related to a mobile application on July 12. After clicking on the link sent in the message, his mobile phone was allegedly hacked. Shortly afterwards, he found that around Rs98,000 had been transferred from his bank account to different accounts.

The victim also reported the fraud to the national cyber helpline. Police registered a case against unknown persons and began an investigation.