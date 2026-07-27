Two Held With Brown Sugar Worth ₹2.6 Lakh In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested two youths and seized 11 grams of brown sugar during a special operation under the "Say No to Drugs 2.0" campaign against drug trafficking and abuse.

According to police, a special team was formed after receiving information about the illegal sale of narcotic substances. Acting on a tip-off and technical inputs, the team reached Kesarbagh Road, where they spotted two men on a scooter. The suspects tried to flee after noticing the police, but were chased and arrested.

During the search, police recovered 11 grams of brown sugar and seized the scooter used by the accused. The value of the seized drugs and vehicle is estimated at around Rs 2.6 lakh.

The accused were identified as Krishna alias Sarvesh Yadav and Atharv alias Kisu Yadav, both residents of Kesarbagh Road. A case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act. Police are investigating the source of the drugs and whether the accused were part of a larger supply network.

NDPS CASE: Jitu Patwari's Brother Picked Up For Questioning Related To Brown Sugar In Indore

Police have picked up Nana Patwari, also known as Kulbhushan Patwari, the younger brother of Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, along with Manak (Manav) Gangwani for questioning after their names allegedly surfaced during the interrogation of two men arrested with brown sugar in the Rajendra Nagar area, police said on Thursday.