Two electronic display boards installed in Mhow

These boards installed under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav would be given information about the various government schemes.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 11:25 PM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Cantonment Board administration has installed two electronic display boards on the lines of Smart City Indore at Malwa Complex, and the DSOI crossroads intersection of Mhow town.

These boards installed under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav would be given information about the various government schemes. Engineer Amit Vyas said the purpose of putting a display board is to connect the common citizens with the Amrit festival of independence, to make information reach the common people, to promote the public welfare schemes of the Central and the state governments.

The board plans to display the advertisements on these boards in order to augment its revenue. The consent of the Cantonment Executive Officer has been sought in this regard.

article-image

