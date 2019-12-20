Twinkle Dagre murder case: Witness threatened by son of accused BJP leader

Indore: The witness in murder case of Congress leader Twinkle Dagre was threatened by the son of prime accused and BJP leader Jagdish Karotia on Thursday while he was standing outside the district court.

According to MG Road Police, Gaurav Bhavsar, 23, a witness in the Twinkle Dagre murder case, was standing near the court building when Jitendra alias Jeetu son of Jagdish Karotia resident of Marimata Chauraha arrived and threatened to kill him and his family. He asked Bhavsar not to give statement in the court. Later, Gaurav informed his lawyer about it and registered a case.

The history: On October 16, 2016, Twinkle Dagre went missing. In February 2017, police booked BJP leader and former general secretary Jagdish alias Kallu Karotia (65), his son Ajay Karotia (36), Vijay Karotia (38), Vinay Karotia (31), all residents of Banganga area on charges of abduction. They took her to a farm in Tigria Badshah, which was of their friend Nilesh Kashyap. They murdered her at the farm and burnt her body.