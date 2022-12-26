Transforming villages: LT Foundation brings Parivartan through village adoption programme

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Strengthening its commitment towards building a healthier society, LT Foundation has adopted 10 more villages in Chhatarpur district under flagship project, Parivartan.

The initiative focuses on supporting the rural community in education, health care, hygiene, economic empowerment, farmer livelihood enhancement, and water stewardship. The organisation has conducted a detailed survey and identified Nandlalpura, Richhai, Dhanupura, Tapriyan, Khairi, Manpasar, Mudibijaebara, Awadhpura, Jatapahadi, and Tapariyan villages for the project. The foundation is working continuously for creating a sustainable integrated village development model to support marginalised section to achieve long-lasting positive social, economic, and environmental change.

With the approach of integrated development, LT Foundation is working from the ground up to equip marginalised families deprived of essential life needs such as safe drinking water, pucca roads, waste management, village sanitation and livelihood intervention.

The organisation's efforts have played a significant role to enable healthier lives for over 5000 beneficiaries in the villages adopted. The organisation has also improved the building infrastructure of 15 schools, established computer labs, deputed computer trainers, constructed toilets, and provided clean drinking water facility and also running online classes for the children.