Transforming Management Education for the Future

Indore: In the era of rapid and disruptive change ushered by cutting edge technological innovations and the dynamism of the socio-economic environment, the need for effective and authentic leadership has never been so crucial.The role of management institutions thus becomes pivotal to develop the students into visionaries and competent professionals. Future leaders need to be authentic and responsible yet effective and relevant. For the students to blossom into such leaders, their schools need to transform too.

Management institutions should change their traditional function as learning facilitators to skillful weavers that design learning experiences. They should support practical learning and holistic development, while developing pedagogies that support transfer of this learning to the fullest. The Indian Institute of Management Indore, with its commitment towards delivering world-class management education and creating value, has been one of the trailblazers of the transformation of management education in India.

The initiatives of the Institute have been acknowledged by various National and International agencies, a testament of the trust earned by IIMI through its consistent quest for excellence. It is with this background that we would look at what needs to be done further.

Adding another feather to its cap (...rather Crown!), IIMI has now become a member of the coveted 'Triple Crown' Club, making it amongst the top 1% of B-Schools of the World to receive the triple accreditation. These include accreditations from AACSB, AMBA, and EQUIS, and these are a testimony to the high standards of education and infrastructure that the institute possesses. There is a bigger picture here as well that explains why these accreditations are important.