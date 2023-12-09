Training Workshop On POCSO Act: 'Protecting Children From Distortions Is Our Moral Duty'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police conducted a training workshop on the POCSO Act for child welfare and police officials for the prevention of crimes related to children and for their protection. The officials were informed about the nuances of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and its related provisions. The workshop was conducted in the auditorium of police commissioner’s office on Saturday.

DCP (headquarters) Jagdish Dawar, chief justice juvenile justice board Neha Bansal, child welfare committee chairperson Pallavi Porwal, additional DCP (women safety) Priyanka Dudve, ACP (women safety and headquarters) Apoorva Kiledar, assistant district public prosecution officer Purshottam Kaurav, station-in-charge of various police stations and other police officials were present in the workshop.

Jagdish Dawar said that children are the future of the country and society. In the present scenario, many distortions are occurring in society due to various reasons, which directly impact children. Therefore, saving children from these disorders, protecting their interests and protecting them is the first moral duty of all of us, in which the role of police, administration and judiciary along with all sections of society is very important.

Neha Bansal said that children who enter the world of any kind of crime need special care and safeguards to bring them back into the society. Pallavi Porwal informed the trainees about various schemes of the government for the protection of children and their implementation.