 Training Workshop On POCSO Act: 'Protecting Children From Distortions Is Our Moral Duty'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreTraining Workshop On POCSO Act: 'Protecting Children From Distortions Is Our Moral Duty'

Training Workshop On POCSO Act: 'Protecting Children From Distortions Is Our Moral Duty'

The workshop was conducted in the auditorium of police commissioner’s office on Saturday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 09, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police conducted a training workshop on the POCSO Act for child welfare and police officials for the prevention of crimes related to children and for their protection. The officials were informed about the nuances of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and its related provisions. The workshop was conducted in the auditorium of police commissioner’s office on Saturday.

DCP (headquarters) Jagdish Dawar, chief justice juvenile justice board Neha Bansal, child welfare committee chairperson Pallavi Porwal, additional DCP (women safety) Priyanka Dudve, ACP (women safety and headquarters) Apoorva Kiledar, assistant district public prosecution officer Purshottam Kaurav, station-in-charge of various police stations and other police officials were present in the workshop.

Jagdish Dawar said that children are the future of the country and society. In the present scenario, many distortions are occurring in society due to various reasons, which directly impact children. Therefore, saving children from these disorders, protecting their interests and protecting them is the first moral duty of all of us, in which the role of police, administration and judiciary along with all sections of society is very important.

Neha Bansal said that children who enter the world of any kind of crime need special care and safeguards to bring them back into the society. Pallavi Porwal informed the trainees about various schemes of the government for the protection of children and their implementation.

Read Also
Bhopal: Orphan Cubs Raised By Another Tigress Embark On Separate Journey
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Training Workshop On POCSO Act: 'Protecting Children From Distortions Is Our Moral Duty'

Training Workshop On POCSO Act: 'Protecting Children From Distortions Is Our Moral Duty'

Indore: Born As Female, Indore Resident Marries Sister's Friend After Gender Affirmation Surgery

Indore: Born As Female, Indore Resident Marries Sister's Friend After Gender Affirmation Surgery

MP Weather Update: Temperature Drops By 2° Celsius After Clouds Clear From Skies, Moisture Present...

MP Weather Update: Temperature Drops By 2° Celsius After Clouds Clear From Skies, Moisture Present...

Indore: Woman Stabbed In Neck With Pair Of Scissors At Her Rented House

Indore: Woman Stabbed In Neck With Pair Of Scissors At Her Rented House

MP Food Startup: Instagram-Inspired, 2 Teens Sell Authentic Turkish Kunafas In Indore That You...

MP Food Startup: Instagram-Inspired, 2 Teens Sell Authentic Turkish Kunafas In Indore That You...