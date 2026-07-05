Trainee Ranger Arrested For Rape On Pretext Of Marriage In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Azad Nagar police arrested a trainee forest ranger for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman on the false promise of marriage.

The accused, identified as Ajay Solanki, a resident of Barwani district, is currently undergoing ranger training in Maharashtra.

According to the police, the woman, who comes from a family with a police background and is preparing for competitive examinations, came in contact with Solanki through Instagram about 10 months ago. Their online interaction soon developed into regular communication.

A few months ago, Solanki allegedly visited Indore and took the woman to a hotel in the Azad Nagar area, where he established physical relations with her after allegedly promising to marry her.

The complainant also alleged that the accused borrowed money from her during their relationship.

However, when she later asked him to fulfil his promise of marriage, Solanki allegedly refused.

Azad Nagar police station in-charge Lokesh Singh Bhadoriya said that following the woman's complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under Sections 64(1), 64(2)(m) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and subsequently arrested him. Further investigation is underway.

Man booked for raping woman under marriage pretext

Tejaji Nagar police registered a case against a man for raping a woman under the pretext of marriage.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Umesh Sonvane, promised her marriage and had a physical relationship with her. When the woman got pregnant, the accused reneged on his promise of marriage.