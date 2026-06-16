Traders Booked For Selling Overpriced Drinks In Ratlam | AI-generated

Ratlam (madhya pradesh): The Weights and Measures Department registered cases against several shops and establishments in Ratlam and Jaora for selling packaged cold drinks and fruit drinks above their declared prices during a special inspection drive on Tuesday.

The action was carried out under the directions of Controller of Weights and Measures Brajesh Saxena and Collector Misha Singh as part of a fortnight-long inspection campaign under departmental laws and rules.

The inspection team booked Di Food Garden and Hotel Shri Ramay Palace in Jaora, along with Shivkripa Restaurant, Shri Krishna Ice Cream Parlour and Juice Centre, Shaktawat Mobile Gallery, Aabhas Namkeen and Cold Drink and Cream and Crunch in Ratlam.

To verify complaints, the department deputed licensed correctional officer Mayank Goyal as a customer.

During test purchases, the team found that these establishments sold packaged beverages at prices ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 15 above the maximum retail price declared by manufacturers.

The department registered cases under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules.

The team also booked Hotel Maa Gurukripa Restaurant and Anand Dudh Bhandar after finding weighing equipment and iron weights that had not been verified and stamped within the prescribed period under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.