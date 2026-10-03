Three Of Family Killed, One Injured After Truck Rams Motorcycle In MP's Dhar

Upset After Being Evicted From Property, Man Kills 72-Year-Old Father In Indore | Representative Pic

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A couple and their 13-year-old daughter were killed, while their other daughter sustained serious injuries after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred at Pitgara Crossing on the four-lane Mhow-Neemuch Road, about 45 km from the Dhar district headquarters.

The victims were identified as Rahul (35), his wife Pooja (30) and their 13-year-old daughter Suman. Their other daughter, Shivani (15), sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Badnawar, Additional Superintendent of Police Parul Belapurkar told reporters.

She said the family was travelling to their farm in Kherwas when the accident occurred.

Following the accident, angry villagers blocked the road for more than an hour, causing a traffic jam on the route.

Civic and police officials later reached the spot and convinced the protesters to clear the road, Badnawar Tehsildar Suresh Nagar said.