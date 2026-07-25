Three Interstate Traffickers Held With Over 53g Of MD Drugs, Two Motorcycles Seized | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested three alleged interstate drug traffickers and seized 53.45 grams of MD (Mephedrone) drugs along with two motorcycles in the Lasudia area, police said on Friday.

DCP Aman Singh Rathore said the case began on July 15 when police arrested 45-year-old Mohammad Jafar Pathan from the Niranjanpur area. Police recovered 19.14 grams of MD drugs and a motorcycle from his possession, following which a case was registered under the NDPS Act.

During interrogation, Jafar allegedly revealed that he had purchased the drugs from Zahid alias Javed Khan, a resident of Pratapgarh district in Rajasthan. Acting on the information, police tracked down and arrested Zahid alias Javed Khan and his associate, Kanhaiyalal Gayari, near a petrol pump on the Bypass Road at Lasudia Parmar on July 19.

Police recovered another 34.31 grams of MD drugs and a motorcycle from the two suspects. Investigation revealed that Zahid allegedly contacted customers in Indore and other places through social media platforms before supplying the drugs.

The three suspects are on police remand and are being questioned to identify the source of the drugs and other members of the trafficking network. Police said Mohammad Jafar Pathan has a previous criminal case registered in Indore, while Zahid alias Javed Khan has earlier NDPS cases registered in Rajasthan. Further investigation is underway.