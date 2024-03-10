Those Leaving Party Are Not Aligned With Its Ideology: Digvijaya Singh

Digvijay Singh | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that those who switched sides to BJP and left the party which had given them all the respect were not aligned with its ideology. Replying to media queries of senior leaders switching sides, during his visit to the city, on Saturday, he said, “Those switching the party were not aligned with the party’s ideology.”

The former chief minister also said that both Jansangh and Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh had approached him to join their ranks but he chose to align himself with the Congress party due to its ideology of communal harmony and respect for the spirit of the Indian Constitution.

Singh highlighted the different ideologies in Indian politics, stating that there are Communists, followers of the Gandhi-Nehru ideology that promotes communal harmony and respect for the Constitution, and then there are those associated with the RSS.

Colonisers Can Work Anywhere In State With Single Registration

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Colonisers will now be freed from registering with different urban bodies and will be able to do construction work anywhere in the Sate with a single registration. With the entire process being done online, certificates will be issued within a time frame of 30 days. Online registration will simplify the process and accelerate the development of the State.

Provisions have also been made for regularisation of illegal colonies through Madhya Pradesh Municipality Colony Development Rules 2021. Application facility is available on e-Municipality Portal, MP Urban website, e-Service Portal.

Online payment of registration fee, tracking of application status, online uploading of documents, online approval process, digitally signed certificate, intimation to the applicant through SMS and WhatsApp, facility to provide certificate through WhatsApp and information about the Directorate is available.

There will be facility of various reports for monitoring purposes. The new integrated registration of colonisers will now be done online at the directorate level, which will be valid for all municipal bodies.