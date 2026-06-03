Tenant Verification Made Mandatory Across Jhabua | AI generated

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has made tenant verification mandatory for property owners, hotels, lodges and other establishments to strengthen law and order.

Authorities have directed them to share details of tenants and outside visitors with local police.

Acting on a report submitted by the Superintendent of Police (SP), Collector Dr Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The order will remain in force across Jhabua district from June 4 to August 4, 2026.

Under the directive, owners of houses and shops must inform the concerned police station before renting out premises and keep copies of identity documents such as Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards and driving licences.

The administration has imposed similar requirements on domestic workers and commercial employees.

Hotels, guest houses, dharamshalas and resorts must collect identity proof from guests and submit monthly records to the police.

The administration has also directed courier, home-delivery and private security agencies to provide details of field staff and security guards.

Violators will face action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.