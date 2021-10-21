Temperature fluctuates: 20% rise in viral cases in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Frequent changes in weather conditions have been inducing viral diseases, especially fever and cough. City experts believe that there is a sudden rise in viral disorders—mainly in children.

“There’s a more than 20 per cent hike in seasonal diseases and the number is increasing constantly. From children to the elderly, people of all ages are suffering from cough, cold and fever at least for three to five days,” HoD, Medicine, Dr VP Pandey said. He added that it was, however, a relief that cases of Covid-19 were at a rock-bottom and were not putting any extra burden on the health facilities.

The ministry of health and family welfare had already issued guidelines for people not to confuse Covid-19 symptoms with seasonal diseases and to go for the necessary testing.

‘Uncertain weather’

‘There’s been uncertainty about the weather conditions for the past few days—such as rainfall with cold nights interspersed with hot days. Cases of viral diseases, dengue and typhoid are on the rise. We usually see a rise of 15-20 per cent in the number of cases in this season, but, this time, it’s more’

— Paediatrician Dr Tarun Gupta

‘Need for extra caution’

‘Parents need to be extra cautious as the number of viral disease cases is high. Parents should remain alert about the health conditions of their sons and daughters and must ensure a healthy food intake. Due to the transition in the weather, the immunity level in children drops and they become prone to the diseases. They should be extra careful and must avoid going out unnecessarily even though Covid cases are decreasing’

— Dr Pravin Jadia, health officer

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 10:55 AM IST