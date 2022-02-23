Teen Patti addiction leads to youth’s suicide

Indore:

​A youth who had borrowed money to play the online game Teen Patti with the hope that he would be able to win and buy land and house for his parents back in a small town of Khargone district, committed suicide when he lost the entire amount and started getting threatening calls from the lender to repay the loan amount.​

​Investigating officer ASI Ramprasad Malviya from Bhanwarkuan police station the deceased has been identified as Jitendra Vaskale (24), a resident of Bistan in Khargone district. He was pursuing PGDCA from a city college and was staying in a boys’ hostel​ in Indrapuri Colony. He was found hanging from the railing of stairs in his hostel​. He was also employed as a security guard somewhere in the city.

Police said he left behind a suicide note in which he apologised to his sister and mother seeking forgiveness for the addiction to ​Teen Patti, which is online gambling. He said he loved his family and friends but he was unable to come out of his addiction and repay his debt. He said he was being threatened by those who had loaned him the money, and added that his parents and sister should not be harassed for repaying his debt.

Police sources said that online gambling among youths is increasing by the day, and gullible youths believe that they can win when in reality, the odds are stacked against the player. "Some realise that the game is rigged and stop playing, and in many cases, it leads to mounting debts and often suicide," sources said.

​​His friend Deepak told the media persons that he had received a call from Jitendra’s sister who informed him that she is unable to contact Jitendra. Then, Deepak made a phone call to Jitendra but the phone was not reachable. Later, Deepak reached the hostel and came to know about his suicide.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 12:25 AM IST