Technology And Indian Heritage Must Shape Education, Says Swami Avadheshanand In Ujjain | FP photo

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): Juna Peethadhishwar Swami Avadheshanand Giri on Saturday said education requires continuous refinement, technological integration and innovation while remaining rooted in India's scriptural heritage, including the Vedas and Puranas.

Interacting with media personnel, he praised the New Education Policy (NEP) introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration and said it had received international appreciation in academic circles.

Asked about opposition initiatives led by Rahul Gandhi, he said all political parties fundamentally worked for public welfare and national uplift.

On healthcare, he described public medical care as an urgent priority and said free medical centres were being operated across their ashrams.

Turning to Gen Z, Swami Avadheshanand cited Nachiketa, Shvetaketu, Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Chanakya and Chandragupta to underline the role of youth in national transformation.

He praised young Indians for being technologically adept and constructively oriented, and cited expressions such as 'bhajan clubbing' and 'bhajan gaming'.

He said young people should be given respectful platforms for open dialogue.

On concerns over possible UPI taxation and allegations of foreign influence, Swami Avadheshanand said India operated under no external pressure.

He described UPI as a revolutionary development and, referring to his recent US visit, said countries including the US, France and Singapore lacked a digital payment system as versatile and seamless.

He added that decisions on taxation were the responsibility of the government.