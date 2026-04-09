Technical Glitch In Ahmedabad Leads To Flight Cancellation At Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers travelling to and from Ahmedabad faced significant inconvenience at the city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Thursday morning.

The aircraft, which arrives from Ahmedabad and returns, developed a technical fault in Ahmedabad early this morning. Consequently, the airline cancelled these flights. Angered by this, passengers created a major commotion at the airport.

Official sources at the airport informed that IndiGo flight (E-7173/7174), as per the schedule, arrives in the city from Ahmedabad at 8:30 am and departs back to Ahmedabad at 8:45 am. However, this morning, the airline cancelled both of these flights. Sources stated that the aircraft developed a technical snag at Ahmedabad Airport before it could even depart for the city. As inspections revealed that an immediate repair of the aircraft was not possible, the airline decided to cancel both flights.

Meanwhile, passengers intending to take this flight had started arriving at the airport as early as 7 am. When they were informed of the flight cancellation, the passengers began to protest vociferously.

The airline offered passengers options for refunds, rebooking, or accommodation on later flights scheduled for the same day, after which the passengers eventually calmed down.