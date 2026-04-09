 Technical Glitch In Ahmedabad Leads To Flight Cancellation At Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreTechnical Glitch In Ahmedabad Leads To Flight Cancellation At Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport

Technical Glitch In Ahmedabad Leads To Flight Cancellation At Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport

Passengers travelling to and from Ahmedabad at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport faced disruption on Thursday morning after an IndiGo aircraft developed a technical fault in Ahmedabad. The affected flights, E-7173 and E-7174, scheduled to arrive at 8:30 am and depart at 8:45 am, were cancelled as immediate repairs were not possible. Passengers protested at the airport but were later offered refunds.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 09, 2026, 11:47 PM IST
article-image
Technical Glitch In Ahmedabad Leads To Flight Cancellation At Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers travelling to and from Ahmedabad faced significant inconvenience at the city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Thursday morning.

The aircraft, which arrives from Ahmedabad and returns, developed a technical fault in Ahmedabad early this morning. Consequently, the airline cancelled these flights. Angered by this, passengers created a major commotion at the airport.

Official sources at the airport informed that IndiGo flight (E-7173/7174), as per the schedule, arrives in the city from Ahmedabad at 8:30 am and departs back to Ahmedabad at 8:45 am. However, this morning, the airline cancelled both of these flights. Sources stated that the aircraft developed a technical snag at Ahmedabad Airport before it could even depart for the city. As inspections revealed that an immediate repair of the aircraft was not possible, the airline decided to cancel both flights.

Read Also
Indore News: Iran-Israel Conflict Disrupts Indore-Sharjah Flight Operations
article-image

Meanwhile, passengers intending to take this flight had started arriving at the airport as early as 7 am. When they were informed of the flight cancellation, the passengers began to protest vociferously.

The airline offered passengers options for refunds, rebooking, or accommodation on later flights scheduled for the same day, after which the passengers eventually calmed down.

Follow us on