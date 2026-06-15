Tail-End Farmers Seek Action Over Irrigation Water Shortage In Manawar | FP photo

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers submitted a memorandum to the Narmada Valley Development Department, alleging that adequate irrigation water has not reached tail-end beneficiaries of the Omkareshwar Project Phase IV canal for the past four to five years.

They said the project, built for Rs 349.30 crore to irrigate 29,947 hectares across 119 villages in Dhar district, has failed to benefit farmers located at the canal's tail end.

According to the memorandum, Phase IV Canal Group 2, covering Institute Nos 15 to 29, receives insufficient water.

Farmers demanded the prescribed supply of 8.50 cumecs at kilometre 51 of Group 2, alleging that officials have been unable to maintain the required flow.

To address the issue, they proposed a new water supply project at Gangajali Pond near Dharampuri on the lines of the Cecilia Pond system.

They also highlighted severe water leakage caused by damaged GRP and RCC pipelines and sought their replacement with MS pipes, noting that the state government banned GRP pipes in 2022.

The farmers further demanded an increase in water duty from 0.27 to 0.32 and the release of an additional 6 cumecs of water from the Narmada River through an overhead take at RD-68 or RD-78.