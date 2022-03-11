Swachhata Survekshan-2022: Pal on prowl to fix loose ends before survey team arrives

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal is on the prowl to find out shortcomings in the city’s preparation for the Swachhata Survekshan, 2022. On Thursday, she went on to inspect areas under Zone 6.

During the inspection of shops near Gondeshwar Mahadev temple located at Pardeshipura Saure, Pal got a dustbin kept outside a snacks shop emptied only to find single-use plastic disposals in it. Single-use plastic items are banned in the city. She got all single-use plastic items kept inside the snacks shops at the Square seized. She explained to the shopkeepers that use single-use material pollutes the environment. She suggested to them to use steel plates and glasses and help make Indore a plastic-free city.

During the inspection at Nanda Nagar, Pal told shopkeepers to compulsorily keep dustbins inside and outside their shops.

A team from New Delhii is expected to visit the city next week to assess its cleanliness and hygiene standards under the Swachhata Survekshan, 2022. Indore, which has been awarded the ‘Cleanest City’ tag five times in a row, is upbeat once again.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 12:10 AM IST