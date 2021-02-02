Indore:

Padma Shri Dr Janak Palta McGilligan the Brand Ambassador of Swachchta Abhiyaan of Indore is leading a campaign ‘Swachh​a​ta Ka Punch’ in the city to promote sustainable development and advocating ways to keep the city clean and green.

Under the campaign, she is leading plantation drives, educational seminars and urging people to switch to environment-friendly products.

Under the campaign, she met with school students via online and offline seminars discussing the ways to achieve ‘Swachh​a​ta Ka Punch’.

“Take ownership of Swac​h​h​a​ta ka Punch by minimi​s​ing using plastic, disposables, wrappers and go for homemade food,” Janak said.

She urged students and teachers to carry a reusable bag, glass and water bottle whenever they go out of home, so that they don’t end up buying plastic water bottles or disposable bags.

“It will save lot of non-biodegradable waste,” Janak said. The campaign will continue till Feb 16, wherein she will meet different groups of people advocating ways to make Indore clean city.

“Indore should not be Smart only in the sense of a beautiful/modern city but in cleanliness also it should seem Smart,” Janak said. She focused on 5Rs reduce, refuse, reuse, recycle and rethink about making choices in daily lifestyle and segregation of waste at Source.

“All these minor chan​​ged can make a big difference in reducing pollution, carbon and betterment of health of people, animals, trees and water,” Janak said.

The session was attended by more than 2000 people offline and online.

Secretary of Indore Sahodaya complex of CBSE schools Kanchan Tare also addressed students and said, “A clean and green environment is a basic ideology in sustainable development.”

She added that cleanliness is most important for physical well-being and a healthy environment.