Swachh Survekshan League 2020: Indore cleanest city in first two quarters

City has got good news on the last day of 2019 by remaining on the top position in first two quarters of Swacchta Survekshan league 2020. With the quarter results, Indore is just a step behind being the cleanest city of India consecutively for the fourth time.

Ministry for Housing and Urban Affairs announced the results of Swachh Survekshan League 2020 (Quarter 1 and Quarter 2) on Tuesday. Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fifth edition of the annual urban cleanliness survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, scheduled to commence from January 4, 2020 across India.

In the first quarter of league, Indore remains at the top position followed by Bhopal. However, Bhopal slipped to fifth spot in the second quarter whereas Indore remained the cleanest.

Rajkot has surprisingly performed so well as it jumped from fifth position in first quarter to the second position in the second quarter and became a close contender for being the cleanest city.

“We will keep the top position consecutively for the fourth time. We are all prepared for the same and with the support of Indore’s resident, I am assured that we will get our tag again,” Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Asheesh Singh said.

He said that the city will remain at the top in the third league as well.

Meanwhile, Mayor Malini Gaud expressed her happiness through tweet and said that its time for real test in Indore.

“We have successfully bagged the cleanest city of Indore’s tag for three times and will surely get it for the fourth time. It is time for the real test as Survekshan will be started from January 4,” Gaud said.

SS League 2020:

Swachh Survekshan League 2020 was introduced with the objective of sustaining the on ground performance of cities along with continuous monitoring of service level performance when it comes to cleanliness. SS League 2020 is being conducted in 3 quarters, i.e. April- June, July – September and October- December 2019 and has 2000 marks for each quarter evaluated on the basis of monthly updation of SBM-U online MIS by cities along with citizen’s validation on the 12 service level progress indicators through outbound calls. Ranks have been assigned in two categories, namely, cities with population of one lakh and above (with two sub-categories, i.e. 1-10 lakh and 10 lakhs and above) and cities with population of less than 1 lakh (under the < 1 lakh population category, the rankings are given zone and population wise). The performance of cities in SS League 2020 is crucial to their ranking in Swachh Survekshan 2020 due to the 25 percent weightage of the quarterly assessments to be included in the annual survey scheduled to commence from January 4 till 31 January 2020.

Top five cities in first quarter

Indore Bhopal Surat Nashik Rajkot

Top five cities in second quarter