Sustainable travel practices: Reflect on your impact on environment and local communities before taking trips

New Delhi/Indore: The lockdown has been hard in many ways with travellers itching to get out and explore again. This pause has led us to reflect on our impact on the environment and local communities for when we do start taking trips again.

According to Booking.com's 2021 Sustainable Travel Report, 88 percent of respondents revealed that it has encouraged them to travel more sustainably in the future and 75 percent of Indian travellers believe that people have to act now to save the planet for future generations. Luckily, making sustainable choices has become easier and more affordable than one expects.

There are many simple ways we can limit our environmental impact, and better support and engage with local communities during our upcoming trips. To help make it easier for everyone to travel more sustainably, here are 7 handy tips to create a positive impact on your next trip, when it is safe to do so again.

Choose a sustainable accommodation option

Picking a more sustainable place to stay for your next trip is a great place to start - and it doesn't necessarily mean spending a lot of money. There are plenty of sustainable options for every budget and taste. In fact, 98 per cent of Indian travellers from say that they want to stay in a sustainable accommodation in the upcoming year.

One of the easiest ways to confidently book a more sustainable property is to check and see if it has an established eco-label or third-party sustainability certification. There are numerous, reputable third-party sustainability certifications that properties can work towards and achieve.

Get off the beaten track

The pandemic has influenced 72 per cent of Indian travellers to avoid popular destinations and attractions to ensure they aren't contributing to overcrowding. Being mindful when choosing your next trip can help reduce over tourism, which can be a major issue for fragile environments, ecosystems and local communities. Consider travelling to lesser-known destinations or a location just outside a busy sightseeing area. Alternatively travel during off-peak seasons when there are fewer other visitors.