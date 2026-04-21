Surprise Raid At Indore's Urban Muska; Food Samples Seized |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration on Monday launched a surprise inspection at Urban Muska, a food establishment at LIG Square, following a complaint flagged on social media.

During the raid, officials uncovered multiple hygiene violations in the kitchen. The inspection team reported a total lack of pest control measures and found the refrigerator inappropriately placed in the washing area. Furthermore, the establishment failed to produce medical fitness certificates for its food handlers, a mandatory requirement under safety norms.

Samples sent for testing

Authorities collected samples of pav and buns from the premises, which will be dispatched to the state food testing laboratory for analysis. The operator of Urban Muska was issued a formal instruction to rectify all identified irregularities and ensure strict compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The Food Safety Administration maintained that the drive against unsafe and adulterated food will intensify across the district. All food business operators have been warned to adhere strictly to food safety standards or face punitive action.