Surge In Ayurveda Treatment: Patient Number Quadruples In 4 Yrs In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The popularity of Ayurveda has seen a remarkable resurgence post-COVID-19, with the number of people seeking Ayurveda treatments increas ing four-fold over the past four years.

In 2020, 14,723 patients sought treatment at the city's Government Ashtanga Ayur veda College and Hospital. By 2023, this number had soared to 57,294, reflecting a significant rise in public trust and perceived benefits of Ayurveda. The government's support has further bolstered this traditional healthcare system. There has also been a no- table increase in cancer patients turning to Ayurveda treatment.

In 2020, 73 cancer patients sought Ayurveda care. This number surged to 526 by 2023. Dr Ajit Pal Singh Chou han, principal of the college, highlighted the increasing number of patients seeking Ayurveda treatment annually, attributing this trend to the ef fective treatment of serious diseases and rapid patient recovery.

Meanwhile, Dr Akhilesh Bhargava, in-charge of the Cancer Unit, emphasised the comprehensive care provided in the surgical department, which includes various types of therapies such as medicinal, yoga, diet, sattvajaya and de addiction therapies. This holistic approach has drawn a growing number of cancer patients to the hospital each year.