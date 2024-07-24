 Surge In Ayurveda Treatment: Patient Number Quadruples In 4 Yrs In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreSurge In Ayurveda Treatment: Patient Number Quadruples In 4 Yrs In Indore

Surge In Ayurveda Treatment: Patient Number Quadruples In 4 Yrs In Indore

The government's support has further bolstered this traditional healthcare system.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 01:04 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The popularity of Ayurveda has seen a remarkable resurgence post-COVID-19, with the number of people seeking Ayurveda treatments increas ing four-fold over the past four years.

In 2020, 14,723 patients sought treatment at the city's Government Ashtanga Ayur veda College and Hospital. By 2023, this number had soared to 57,294, reflecting a significant rise in public trust and perceived benefits of Ayurveda. The government's support has further bolstered this traditional healthcare system. There has also been a no- table increase in cancer patients turning to Ayurveda treatment.

Read Also
Indore: Congress ignored tribal icons like Tantya Bhil and glorified only Nehru-Gandhi family, says...
article-image

In 2020, 73 cancer patients sought Ayurveda care. This number surged to 526 by 2023. Dr Ajit Pal Singh Chou han, principal of the college, highlighted the increasing number of patients seeking Ayurveda treatment annually, attributing this trend to the ef fective treatment of serious diseases and rapid patient recovery.

Meanwhile, Dr Akhilesh Bhargava, in-charge of the Cancer Unit, emphasised the comprehensive care provided in the surgical department, which includes various types of therapies such as medicinal, yoga, diet, sattvajaya and de addiction therapies. This holistic approach has drawn a growing number of cancer patients to the hospital each year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Commodities Buzz Of July 24: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of July 24: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

FIR Filed Against Three For Alleged Fake Trust & Money Theft At Indore's Siddhveer Hanuman Temple

FIR Filed Against Three For Alleged Fake Trust & Money Theft At Indore's Siddhveer Hanuman Temple

Indore: Create Stories NGO Hosts Skill Development Workshop For Young Women, Emphasizes Economic...

Indore: Create Stories NGO Hosts Skill Development Workshop For Young Women, Emphasizes Economic...

Surge In Ayurveda Treatment: Patient Number Quadruples In 4 Yrs In Indore

Surge In Ayurveda Treatment: Patient Number Quadruples In 4 Yrs In Indore

MP July 24 Monsoon Updates: Alert Issues For 20 Districts Including Bhopal, Indore; Major Dams...

MP July 24 Monsoon Updates: Alert Issues For 20 Districts Including Bhopal, Indore; Major Dams...